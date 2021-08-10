HERMISTON — A fundraiser to benefit Lt. Randy Studebaker of the Hermiston Police Department will feature dinner, an auction and live music.
In May, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston shared that Studebaker had undergone a procedure to remove two brain tumors after he sought medical attention because of vision problems. Both Studebaker and his wife, Shelly, who works for the Pendleton Police Department, are off work for an undetermined amount of time. In addition, medical equipment and alterations to their home are needed to accommodate Studebaker’s current mobility issues. Event organizers hope to help ease financial stress so Studebaker can focus on his health and recovery.
The 21-and-older benefit event is Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at Chute 8 at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo Arena at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. A tri-tip dinner is being catered by Tom Spoo and Tim Miears. Beer and wine will be served by Neighbor Dudes Tap House. The event also features a silent auction and a live auction with Ford Auctions. Zac Grooms & Friends are the featured entertainment. For tickets, which are $30, visit www.teamstudebaker.com. They must be purchased by Aug. 15.
In addition, donations are being accepted at Banner Bank and can also be made via venmo. For questions, call 541-720-5415 or email marci.studebaker@gmail.com.
