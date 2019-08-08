PENDLETON — A pair of weekend fundraisers will benefit the Rhythmic Mode dance team and Jr. Jam Dance Co.
People can find treasures at a yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. In addition, a car wash will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dave’s Chevron, 220 S.W. 12th St., Pendleton. People are invited to make a donation and drive away with a clean car.
Dancers are raising money for travel expenses and the national competition in 2020. For more information, contact Kati Jokinen at 541-429-2222 or Julie Thompson at juliekt@yahoo.com.
