HERMISTON — A bake sale, crafts bazaar and indoor yard sale will help raise money for veterans.
The benefit event is Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry St., located behind The Nickel, off Highway 395 in Hermiston. There is no admission charge. Hot dogs are $2 each. Also, coffee and soda pop will be available.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. Vendor space is still available for $10 per table.
For more information, contact Cathy Stolz at 541-571-5816 or cathystolz@gmail.com.
