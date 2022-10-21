Gala Auction attendees pose for a photo on Nov. 3, 2018, at Pendleton Center for the Arts. With a Dia de los Muertos theme, organizers are seeking photos/objects to display on the altar for this year’s event. Items must be submitted before Nov. 2, 2022.
PENDLETON — Featuring a mixture of colorful decor, vibrant music and delicious food, Pendleton Center for the Arts is reviving its 2018 Gala Auction theme of Dia de los Muertos.
Held virtually in 2020, Executive Director Roberta Lavadour is thrilled to resume the biennial fundraiser as an in-person event on Nov. 5, 6 p.m. at the arts center, 214 N. Main St. And in keeping with the spirit of the 2018 event, traditional Mexican food will again be prepared by Mireya Gavia de Wolf.
A festive Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — is a celebratory occasion honoring family members who have died. Born and raised in Guanajuato, Mexico, Lavadour said Wolf has life experiences with the art, culture and traditions of the region, and is helping with the creation of a large traditional altar for ofrendas — offerings.
Constructed to remember and honor deceased loved ones and ancestors, they include colorful and festive flowers, foods and decorations, including photos. People in the community are invited to honor their loved ones by providing a small framed picture or other objects for display. To have your items included, take them to the arts center before Nov. 2.
Tickets for the event are $45 each or $80 for a couple. For more information, call 541-278-9201, visit www.pendletonarts.org or read a full story in Go! Magazine, in the Thursday, Oct. 27, East Oregonian.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
