PENDLETON — The latest artwork of Shari Dallas will be unveiled on Oct. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

Dallas said having her recent paintings grace the walls of the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery is like a homecoming. The local artist said she has always loved the space and spent a lot of time in the old library building in her younger days.

