PENDLETON — The latest artwork of Shari Dallas will be unveiled on Oct. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The opening reception is free and open to the public.
Dallas said having her recent paintings grace the walls of the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery is like a homecoming. The local artist said she has always loved the space and spent a lot of time in the old library building in her younger days.
“Living out on the farm, it was our family’s meeting place when I was growing up,” Dallas said. “If we were in town between events, you were supposed to be at the library. I had my favorite chair, which was actually in the room where the gallery is now.”
Dallas describes art-making as a way of interacting with the world. Her paintings will remain on display through Nov. 10. In addition, work by Janeen Reding is on display in the Lorenzen Gallery.
The arts center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.