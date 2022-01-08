The exhibition featuring the work of Blue Mountain Community College faculty and staff opened Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at BMCC, Pendleton, and is available for view through Feb. 3.
Betty Feves Memorial Gallery/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is shining the spotlight on the talents of some of its staff and faculty.
Kicking off the new year, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is featuring the artwork of nine artists who are employed by the college. The exhibition, which highlights the diverse range of talents on campus, opened Thursday, Jan. 6 on Blue Mountain’s Pendleton campus. It runs through Feb. 3.
Those featured include Nika Blasser, adjunct art instructor, who also serves as gallery director. She is exhibiting abstract landscape paintings, drawings and a large-scale cyanotype.
Jason Hogge, a mechanic, is exhibiting an oil painting and a ceramic wall installation with surrealist influences. Carole Mace-Edwards Jones, early childhood education instructor, is sharing a landscape painting. Biology instructor Michelle Miller is sharing three colorful abstract portraits of loved ones.
Science instructor Kristen Oja is showcasing several types of printmaking, as well as watercolor and a mixed media painting. Tami Pelles, early college credit coordinator, is sharing a crocheted blanket she calls a “study of textured confetti.” Academic department specialist Jean Reiher is featuring her jewelry, including a necklace with an Oregon swallowtail butterfly.
Librarian and learning support specialist Adam Sims is exhibiting four landscape photographs printed on metal. And adjunct art instructor David Stump is sharing several panoramic photo collages that are studies in abstraction and texture.
A nonprofit exhibit space, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery’s mission is to connect emerging and established artists and their work with BMCC students and staff, as well as the general public. The gallery is in BMCC’s Pioneer Hall, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
