PENDLETON — Brightly printed accordion pages cascading down from above, strips of color bouncing off the walls and a sea of complex patterns reflecting on the floor are featured in the main gallery exhibition at Pendleton Center for the Arts. Also, the new exhibit in the auxiliary gallery utilizes methods of painting, printmaking and sculpture to examine the mind.
Both will remain on display through March 31 at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. In addition, after hours viewing is available by appointment. There is no admission charge.
East Oregonian Gallery
“Nicole Pietrantoni: The Slow Current,” which is in the larger of the two galleries, includes works on paper, artists’ books and installations that explore the representation of beauty in times of loss, photography’s role in producing memory and human’s relationship to the environment. Pietrantoni will share about her work during an artist talk via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. For the link, meeting ID and passcode, visit www.pendletonarts.org/exhibits/current.
Currently on a one-year leave of absence as an associate professor of art at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Pietrantoni is living in Prague, Czech Republic, with her family. During the virtual presentation, she also will share some images and insights about life in Prague.
Pietrantoni’s works are inkjet-printed, large-scale book installations that urge viewers to negotiate the tension between image, text and form. She often paints the back of each piece with fluorescent neon red paint that reflects and glows against the white walls of galleries.
The color, she said, provides the natural pinkish-orange light of dawn, as well as a highly artificial contrast of traffic cones and hazard tape. The individual books, strips of color, images, and bits of text invite viewers to pause for meditation.
Lorenzen Board Room Gallery
The exhibit space provides an opportunity to share the new work of emerging artists from throughout the region. In the current display, a Walla Walla woman contemplates questions about memory and the reliability of human consciousness.
“Ali Pope: A Fluid Mind” represents what is found and lost in the gaps of people’s recollection. Memories, she said in her artist’s statement, are fluid.
“They flow in and out of our minds like vapor slipping between the cracks of our subconscious,” Pope said. “They reach out to connect us with our past like shadowy fingers extending into space.”
Pope was born in Portland, Maine, and moved to Walla Walla to complete her undergraduate degree in biology at Whitman College. She currently works in the wine industry and continues to explore nature, beauty, and humanity through her artwork.
Support for the current exhibits is provided by Coldwell Banker Farley Company. For more information, contact 541-278-9201, director@pendletonarts.org or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
