PENDLETON — The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club will celebrate its past presidents during its February luncheon meeting.
In addition, the group will discuss the upcoming schedule of activities. The gathering is Monday, Feb. 17 at noon in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. The no-host meal costs $5 per person. Also, club dues of $6 are due.
As spring is approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gardening. Those interested in the club can contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or 541-443-2334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.