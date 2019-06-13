PENDLETON — The annual picnic of the Dirt Dabblers Garden Club is Monday, June 17.
The group, which shares a passion for gardening, invites others who enjoy digging in the dirt to join them. The cost is $5. Also, people are reminded to bring sunscreen.
Those wanting to carpool are invited to meet Monday at noon (for a 12:15 p.m. departure) at the Vert Auditorium, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. The picnic will be held at Beth Hegge's home, 69538 Emigrant Road, Pendleton. To get there, Take Exit 228 toward Deadman Pass off of Interstate 84 — turn left and follow the road for a short drive with the house on the right.
For more about the picnic or garden club activities, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or 541-443-2334.
