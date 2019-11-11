PENDLETON — The annual Luncheon for Giving of the Dirt Dabblers Garden Club will provide support for Domestic Violence Services.
The gathering is Monday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. It includes a soup, salad and dessert lunch.
Those planning to attend are invited to bring a donation, including non-perishable food items, personal hygiene supplies, household paper and cleaning products, twin and full size sheets, bath and dish towels, and gift cards for phone, gas and shopping. Clothing items, including socks, shoes, underwear, sweat suits, pajamas and bras will also be accepted. For a full wish list, visit www.dvs-or.org.
In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, Domestic Violence Services maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161), provides safety planning, life skills classes, support groups and other advocacy activities for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. For additional information, contact 541-276-3322 or administrator@dvs-or.org.
To learn more about the garden club, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or 541-443-2334.
