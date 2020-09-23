PENDLETON — The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club is digging in with community service projects. On Monday, Sept. 21, they hosted a giving table by collecting items to be donated to Domestic Violence Services.
The group is participating in a beautify Pendleton project on Thursday, Sept. 24, utilizing funds from a Travel Pendleton grant. For questions, call Joey Bechtel at 541-215-9005. Also, the club will gather Monday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. to clean up at the Rose Garden.
For more information, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com.
