COVE — At-home gardeners can learn how to plan a garden for less work, fewer weeds and more produce during an online gardening class on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 6-7 p.m.
Nella Mae’s Farm is offering “Making a Garden Plan & Planting Schedule,” which will help participants plan out a garden to provide a continuous supply of produce this growing season.
Whether you are a life-long gardener or a new COVID gardener, market farmer Nella Mae Parks of Cove offers a wealth of information during the ongoing gardening class schedule. The Feb. 16 class will cover planting schedules, weed control and management, trellising and pruning, soil and water considerations and more.
Class fees are on a sliding scale and all are welcome. To register, or for more information, visit www.nellamaesfarm.com/events/ or visit Nella Mae's Farm on Facebook or Eventbrite.
