BAKER CITY — The Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City will celebrate all things Celtic on the 260th anniversary of the birth of Robert Burns.
The event features a live piper, traditional Scottish fare and a toast to the haggis. The evening of entertainment, culture and food is Friday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the historic hotel, 1996 Main St., Baker City. Tickets are $59.
The meal includes a choice of hard or non-alcoholic cider, haggis — the real deal, made in Scotland and flown in — Cock-a-Leekie (Scottish soup made with chicken and leeks), Scotch eggs with house-made sausage, neeps and tatties served with prime rib, and Tipsey Laird, a traditional dessert featuring layered custards, raspberries, cake and whiskey. Entertainment includes bagpiper Jason Jordan Smith and Bob Nelson, who will host and toast throughout the evening.
For more information, contact 541-523-1889, info@geisergrand.com or visit www.geisergrand.com.
