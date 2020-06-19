ATHENA — The Gem Theatre, 239 W. Main St., Athena, is hosting a dedication of the newest sign on the Oregon Film Trail on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. The dedication of this sign is in celebrating the local filming of F.W. Murnau's silent feature film "City Girl."
The current pandemic situation does not allow for a large public dedication at this time. Instead, local government representatives have been invited to attend a photo opportunity with the sign at the dedication.
"City Girl" starred Mary Duncan, who spent several weeks in and around Athena shooting the farm scenes that were shot at the top of Thorn Hollow, approximately six miles from downtown Athena. Many local crews and livestock were used in the harvesting wheat scenes during the summer of 1928.
The sign will be placed next to the City Girl mural located on the west side of the Gem Theatre. This sign marks and celebrates important filming locations close to Athena that served as a backdrop for the movie. The sign features a few facts and anecdotes about the film and joins 14 other signs already on the Oregon Film Trail. This sign is paid for in part by a grant from Travel Oregon.
Oregon Film, in partnership with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation, created the Oregon Film Trail featuring signage located at strategic points around the state. The creation of the Trail aims to strengthen the correlation between the film/TV industry, economic development, and tourism as well as celebrating unique Oregon locations that are iconic in their own right.
Rob McIntyre, Project Manager at the Gem Theatre, has worked in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Film and TV and the Oregon Made Creative Foundation to bring this Trail stop to Athena. McIntyre has worked hard to revive the Gem Theatre, formerly known as the Standard Theatre, and its shared history with Athena.
McIntyre said, “The history of Athena is full of unlikely facts and stories, for example, the company that built Hodaka motorcycles was based here, and it is surprising to think that at one time Athena was the banking capitol of Eastern Oregon. Additionally, I still find it amazing that the filming of a F.W. Murnau film was shot in the wheat fields so close to town. We found the surprising record of this in the Athena Press newspaper while researching the history of our theatre. When this was rediscovered, there was a reference made of a local eyewitness (a grandson of the livestock handler who worked on the film) to filming and the crew who were living and working here in the summer of 1928. This local eyewitness still to this day resides here in town. Unfortunately, the movie never showed in Athena. The Depression had shuttered the theatre, along with many other Athena businesses, and many citizens relocated, but the locals held many a 'hard times party' in lieu of 'moving picture shows.'"
Currently, McIntyre is working toward the full renovation of the Gem Theatre with the help of the local high school students and citizens of Athena, and although the theatre is not completely finished, McIntyre noted that, "with the completion of the Gem, we will be the site of a regional facility for the visual and musical arts."
