PENDLETON — Blank faces now greet visitors as they enter Washington Elementary School in Pendleton.
The faces live in EllaMae Looney's acrylic painting “Generations Shall Never Fade."
In the center of the painting is a woman who, Looney said, symbolizes missing and murdered Indigenous women. A girl and a bot stand on either side of the woman. The two children, Looney said, represent the Indigenous children who were put into boarding schools and stripped of their culture and identity.
Looney, of the Yakama Nation, attended Washington Elementary from kindergarten through the fifth grade and graduated from Nixyaawii Community School in 2018.
Stacey Jacobs, the Tribal Attendance family advocate for the Pendleton School District, commissioned Looney for the art back in the spring of 2023 to celebrate and highlight the Native community. Jacobs also is a former teacher of Looney’s.
“It’s a joy to see EllaMae develop into the artist and person that she is,” Jacobs said. “We are honored to have her artwork in our building.”
“It really meant a lot to be asked by Mrs. Jacobs,” Looney said.
The painting, Looney said, was the largest she has ever done, and it was completed just one day before she went into labor, giving birth to her son, Jahseh Looney-Caldwell.
Looney said she was in high school when she learned about that happened to American Indians in boarding schools and she has heard many stories of the boarding schools firsthand from Indigenous people. These stories have stuck with her, Looney said.
Jacobs said the painting serves several purposes. “Generations Shall Never Fade" addresses crucial topics, she said, and makes Washington Elementary more welcoming and comfortable for its diverse student body.
"And it is a message to current students about what they could do in the future," she said.
Looney said she has made art her whole life, and she wanted this art to embody a story. She said she wants students who see the painting to dream big and realize their potential for the future, “that they can do stuff like that and even bigger things.”
Not only does Looney paint, but she also does poetry, beadwork, and digital and graphic design. Most recently, Looney has been working on T-shirt prints, and she soon will offer a workshop on crafting baby moccasins. She posts a lot of her work on her Instagram page, _weshallneverfade.
Looney said art is a process of self discovery.
“I apply my hurt and pain,” she said, and then “use it as my therapy and my escape."
Looney said this was especially the case while in high school because art served as a tool to help her navigate through a rough patch in her life.
Looney said she hopes her painting inspires Indigenous students to embrace their own identity and culture and to preserve and promote their culture, language and traditions by learning and passing it on.
“Be proud of who you are,” Looney said.
She also said she wants to get some more of her artwork up in other schools as well.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.