WESTON — Ellen Morris Bishop, a geologist, photographer, photojournalist and writer, is the guest speaker for the Friends of Weston Library’s annual membership meeting.
The public is invited to attend April 24, 7 p.m. in the Weston Community Church Fellowship Hall, 206 N. Water St. There is no admission charge.
Bishop describes her life’s work as making science more enjoyable and understandable to non-scientists. She will present “Seeing and Understanding the Landscape through Indigenous Eyes: Discovering the Ethnogeology of the Columbia Plateau.”
After receiving a Ph.D. in geology from Oregon State University, she taught at her alma mater as well as the University of Arkansas and Whitman College. In 2009, Bishop was recognized as an OSU distinguished alumni fellow.
Bishop has published six books and received an Oregon Book Award for “In Search of Ancient Oregon.” It features in-depth information about how Oregon’s diverse landscapes evolved and more than 200 photographs from across the state.
The gathering includes a brief business meeting, followed by refreshments. Those in attendance can register for free membership.
Established in 2000, FOWL provides support to programs and projects of the Weston Public Library. For more information, call library Director Kathleen Schmidtgall at 541-566-2378.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.