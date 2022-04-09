PENDLETON — Calling all backyard grillers — registration is open for the annual Buckaroo BBQ Challenge. Organizers are seeking competitors for the team event, held April 30 during Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend.
The popular barbecue contest is heating up with a larger purse than ever — $5,000 in prize money is up for grabs, Kristen Dollarhide of Travel Pendleton said in a press release. Dollarhide, who also serves as the Buckaroo BBQ Challenge director, said the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association is sanctioning the 2022 event.
“With the purse now doubled from what it was in the past, we hope we’ll get a wide variety of competitors — both local and from around the Northwest — at the event,” she said. “It’s always a great event, and we’re looking forward to having a big crowd again this year.”
Teams can show off their sizzling skills with tri-tip, baby back pork ribs and chicken. The team entry fee is $100. Open to 40 teams, the registration deadline is April 23.
Competitors will be supplied with two trimmed tri-tip roasts from Painted Hills Natural Beef and three racks of ribs from Hill Meat Company. Contestants will supply their own chicken. Grill masters will set up their cooking spaces in a designated area of the parking lot of the Pendleton Convention Center.
The overall grand champion will pocket $1,025, and the reserve grand champion will take home $750. In addition, first through sixth place will be awarded in each meat category — with cash prizes ranging from $300 to $75.
Also, get ready to smoke the tri-tip competition with the coveted People’s Choice Award. In addition to bragging rights and trophies, cash prizes will be dished out to first through third places.
People’s choice judging buttons are $5 each, which allows the public to sample each contestant’s tri-tip entry — no tasting samples of chicken and ribs — and then cast a vote for their favorite. In anticipation of the venue selling 300-400 sampling buttons, teams may bring additional tri-tip to barbecue for the people’s choice contest.
Established as a nonprofit organization in 2008, Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend showcases Western heritage. It ropes in money to provide scholarships to area students who are interested in furthering their education in the field of agriculture.
Activities in and around the Pendleton Convention Center include a trade show, an artistry show and classes, the Western Select horse and more. For more information about the April 29-30 event, visit www.cattlebarons.net.
For more information about the Buckaroo BBQ Challenge, including rules and to register, go to www.pnwba.com/event-4748782. For questions, contact Dollarhide at kristen@travelpendleton.com or 541- 276-7411.
