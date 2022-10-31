WALLA WALLA — A selection of Celtic fiddle tunes are featured during the upcoming First Thursday Concert Series in Walla Walla.
Violinist Anna Okada — who has recently performed with the Seattle Baroque Orchestra, the Oregon Bach Festival Period Orchestra and the Walla Walla Symphony — will play fiddle tunes from Scotland, Scandinavia, Canada and the United States. The free event is Thursday, Nov. 3, 12:15-12:45 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St., Walla Walla. People are invited to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the music.
Donations will be accepted on behalf of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart. The nonprofit advocacy group provides support and case management services for stigmatized populations, including people living with HIV/AIDS and substance use disorders. For more information, visit bit.ly/3zmFQb3.
The monthly concert series is in its 16th season. For more information, contact Sarah L. Bro, First Thursday coordinator, at thursdaymusicprograms@gmail.com or 360-951-7680.
