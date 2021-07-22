UMATILLA — A giant water slide, a slip ’n’ slide, water balloons and more are featured during the Water Palooza in Umatilla.
The city of Umatilla is offering a great way to beat the heat Saturday, July 24, from 3-6 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. There is no admission charge.
People are encouraged to grab their towels, sunscreen and a water gun and get ready to get wet. For more information, call Umatilla Parks and Recreation at 541-922-3226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.