MILTON-FREEWATER — A summer of fun is ready to splash its way into Milton-Freewater as the Splash Pad is set for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The water feature, which is located at Freewater Park, will open starting Wednesday, May 26, with the formal grand opening at 2 p.m. at the park, 722 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
The Milton-Freewater Rotary Club expressed thanks to its members, the community and all those that made donations. That includes the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, Eurus, Wildhorse Foundation, the city of Milton-Freewater, Don Jackson Excavating, Monahan, Grove & Tucker, the family of Thelma Garton, Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, Walla Walla Electric, Carter Plumbing, Earl Brown & Sons, Central Washington Asphalt, Gordon Electric, Rep. Greg Smith, Northwest Steel, Walla Walla Nursery, David and Bonnie Shannon, Leslie and Leonard Brown, Dan and Kathy Lonai, and Bill Albee. Their contributions helped in making the project a reality, said Molly Hasenbank in a press release.
For more information, call 541-938-5531 or visit www.mfcity.com.
