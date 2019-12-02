MILTON-FREEWATER — From “California Girls” and “I Get Around” to “Help Me Rhonda” and “Good Vibrations,” the hits of The Beach Boys are featured during Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
BJ the DJ said many of the group’s early singles featured a “surf song” on one side and a “car song” on the other side — including "Surfin' Safari" backed with "409," and "Surfin' U.S.A," coupled with "Shut Down.” Bob Jones will spin many of The Beach Boys' familiar hits Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater — but come an hour early for selections from their Christmas albums.
While Brian Wilson wrote or co-wrote many of their hits, The Beach Boys also scored with remakes of other artists' songs, including Bobby Freeman's "Do You Want to Dance," the Regents' "Barbara Ann" and the Crystals' "Then He Kissed Me" (redone as "Then I Kissed Her"). In all, Jones said the group had 57 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and made more than 50 appearances on the albums chart from 1962 through 2018.
In addition to playing the music of The Beach Boys, BJ the DJ will share tidbits to enhance your nostalgic journey. For more information, contact Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
