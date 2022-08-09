HEPPNER — An ice cream social fundraising event organized by the Morrow County Republicans will include several 2022 Republican candidates.
Featuring Tillamook ice cream, people are invited to Get the Scoop on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 535 Morgan St., Heppner. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Murray’s Drugs at 217 N. Main St., Heppner, or 101 Kinkade Road, Boardman.
Those running for office who plan to attend include Cliff Bentz, Oregon District 2 U.S. Congress; Jo Rae Perkins, U.S. Senate; Christine Drazan, Oregon governor; Cheri Helt, Oregon commissioner of Labor and Industry; and Greg Smith, Oregon State Representative District 57.
“The event will be an opportunity for individuals to enjoy a Tillamook ice cream sundae while personally meeting and talking with the candidates,” said Clint Carlson, Morrow County Republicans chairman.
Money raised from the event will support the work of the Morrow County Republicans. For more information about the group or to make arrangements to purchase tickets to the ice cream social, email mocoreps@gmail.com.
