HEPPNER — An ice cream social fundraising event organized by the Morrow County Republicans will include several 2022 Republican candidates.

Featuring Tillamook ice cream, people are invited to Get the Scoop on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 535 Morgan St., Heppner. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Murray’s Drugs at 217 N. Main St., Heppner, or 101 Kinkade Road, Boardman.

