PENDLETON — Get Wild in Pendleton returned to city streets this summer. Partnership among the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, the city, the Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton Convention Center, Pendleton Downtown Association and Underground Tours brought the Saturday festivities to life, Kristen Dollarhide of Travel Pendleton reported.
“The chamber is the fiscal agent and oversees the Get Wild Committee,” Dollarhide said. “The first few weekends this summer weren’t so great, due to the heat.”
Horseback riding through the Round-Up Grounds is the main added attraction this year.
“Visitors can now ride along with the guided tour in the wagon,” she said.
Get Wild plays for free on South Main Street every summer Saturday, unless a large event preempts it, through Sept. 3. Get Wild didn’t operate during Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, Dollarhide said, but it will July 16 while the Pendleton Run — formerly Pendleton Bike Week — is on.
“It’s family-friendly fun for everyone,” she said, “and fun for those of us who put it on.”
Scott Wilson is the main performer for the July 16 show 6:30-10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Main Street, sponsored by Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Wagon rides are 5-8 p.m., the free Wild West show and a rock wall 6-8 p.m., sponsored by the National Guard, are scheduled in the same block.
The show is titled “The Ballad of Black Bart: the Saga Continues!” It’s in one longer version this year, rather than two last year, Dollarhide said.
Other attractions are a mechanical bull from 6-10 p.m. on the 400 block of South. Main Street and Pendleton Underground’s Shamrock Saloon, open 4-7 p.m. at 31 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
Brass Fire is scheduled to provide music July 23 on the 200 block of South Main Street.
Dollarhide emphasized Get Wild is for locals and visitors to enjoy spending time downtown, as well as helping to drive economic development.
“We’re very grateful to all our sponsors and volunteers,” Dollarhide said. “And to the city for financing us last year and this. After last year, we got great feedback from hotels, downtown restaurants. Guests stayed an extra night.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.