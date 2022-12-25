Greater Hermiston Community Foundation board members and representatives from area nonprofit organizations pose for a recent photo. Donations made through the Valley Giving Guide by Dec. 31, 2022, will provide additional percentage matching funds for the tax-exempt public charity.
HERMISTON — To boost the power of your donation, the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation encourages people to consider giving before the end of the year.
Donations made prior to Dec. 31 through the Valley Giving Guide are eligible for percentage matches through a bonus pool, Weston Putman, GHCF board member, said In a press release. The exact percentage depends on the total amount raised during the campaign.
“We are excited to be involved in the VGG, and hope it makes giving back even easier,” Putman said. “Giving through the VGG opens the door to special benefits through the Blue Mountain Foundation.”
The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity that promotes philanthropic giving throughout the region. Its mission is to encourage, prudently manage and distribute charitable contributions to improve the quality of life for the community, now and in the future.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
