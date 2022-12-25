Greater Hermiston Community Foundation

Greater Hermiston Community Foundation board members and representatives from area nonprofit organizations pose for a recent photo. Donations made through the Valley Giving Guide by Dec. 31, 2022, will provide additional percentage matching funds for the tax-exempt public charity.

 Weston Putman/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — To boost the power of your donation, the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation encourages people to consider giving before the end of the year.

Donations made prior to Dec. 31 through the Valley Giving Guide are eligible for percentage matches through a bonus pool, Weston Putman, GHCF board member, said In a press release. The exact percentage depends on the total amount raised during the campaign.

