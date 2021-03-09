LAKE OSWEGO — Oregon National Guard members have been called to serve the state of Oregon and the nation in trying circumstances in the past year. One way to show appreciation for their service is through the Cards for Guards program coordinated by Becky Cartier of Lake Oswego, and distributed by the Oregon National Guard.
Cartier conceived of the program in 2004 as a way to help National Guard families in need by providing gift cards for groceries, department stores, gas and home improvement while soldiers were deployed overseas. Though many soldiers are too proud to accept help through normal channels, the gift card program provides the extra help families need anonymously. Since its inception, the program has provided tens of thousands of dollars to guardsmen and their families.
Cartier was honored by the city of Lake Oswego in 2009 with an Unsung Heroes award for her work.
Gift cards in any amount, for any store or gas station in Oregon, can be purchased and mailed to Cards For Guards, Oregon National Guard, P.O. Box 14350, Salem, OR 97309.
