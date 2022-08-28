CONDON — The Gilliam County Fair is “Looking Forward, Moving Forward” as it kicks off Labor Day weekend at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds, 602 N. Washington St., Condon.

Youth 4-H presentations are featured Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. and a horse show trots into the arena at 9 a.m. The focus remains on kids in the afternoon and evening with a children’s fair at 1 p.m. and children's games at 6 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.