Laura Parmeter-Weddle interacts with kids at the South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District booth on Sept. 2, 2021, during the Gilliam County Fair. The 2022 fair is Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, in Condon.
Tom McKay of Condon participates in the open class show on Sept. 2, 2021, during the Gilliam County Fair in Condon. The 2022 fair kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds.
K'Lynn Lane/Contributed Photo
Laura Parmeter-Weddle interacts with kids at the South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District booth on Sept. 2, 2021, during the Gilliam County Fair. The 2022 fair is Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, in Condon.
K'Lynn Lane/Contributed Photo
Horse show contestants receive instruction Sept. 3, 2021, during the Gilliam County Fair, Condon. The 2022 event is Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds.
CONDON — The Gilliam County Fair is “Looking Forward, Moving Forward” as it kicks off Labor Day weekend at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds, 602 N. Washington St., Condon.
Youth 4-H presentations are featured Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. and a horse show trots into the arena at 9 a.m. The focus remains on kids in the afternoon and evening with a children’s fair at 1 p.m. and children's games at 6 p.m.
People and pups take center stage Friday, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. with a dog show. Then it’s time to giddy up at 2 p.m. From pee wees to adults, arena events include pole bending, barrel racing, keyhole races, egg races and team roping.
And Friday evening takes a strut on the runway with a fashion show at 6 p.m. The Big River Pizza & Grill beer garden flows from 6-10 p.m.
The spotlight is on 4-H and FFA Saturday, Sept. 3, with showmanship starting at 9 a.m., awards at 4 p.m. and the livestock auction getting underway at 5 p.m.
For a chance to find unique items and support local craftspersons, check out the Condon Artisan Market, 4-7 p.m. The beer garden returns from 4-10 p.m. and a barbecue dinner will sizzle at 5:30 p.m. And don’t forget your dancing shoes, live music cranks up at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.