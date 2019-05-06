BOARDMAN — Join Boardman Girl Scouts Troop #23001 as they host an indoor campout.
As part of the free activities during SAGE Saturday, the event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Children and their parents are invited to decorate a wood chip necklace, listen to stories and sing songs around the “campfire.” Also, participants are encouraged to tour the exhibits. Free admission is offered to everyone on SAGE Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The SAGE — Sustainable AGriculture and Energy — Center is an interactive visitor’s center. It provides information about technology within the Port of Morrow and beyond. There’s also a museum store.
Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.