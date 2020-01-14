HERMISTON — Girl Scout Troop 50117 is raising money to participate in service trips across the United States in 2020 and 2021.
A bingo night is planned Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. The cost is $10 per pack. In addition, people have a chance to win gift certificates from local businesses.
Denise Griffith, manager for Girl Scout Service Unit 22 and travel patrol leader, said currently seven girls ages 9-13 are planning on going on this summer’s trip. In addition to service projects at the Best Friends Sanctuary in Utah, the group will travel to several educational sites, including Johnson Space Center in Houston. Also, they plan to see the redwoods in California. The girls, Griffith said, are animal lovers, and are looking forward to outreach opportunities.
Also, Griffith said Girl Scout cookie sales will be coming to the area soon. She said money raised from that helps in supporting activities, such as the service travel trips and more. For more information, contact Griffith at 541-579-0768 or denisegriffith38@gmail.com.
