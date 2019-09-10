LA GRANDE — Female students in sixth-eighth grade who love all things STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — are invited to apply for Girls in Science.
Presented by the Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, the event is Saturday, Oct. 26 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. With a theme of “Zombie Apocalypse: Is It Actually Possible?,” students will put their knowledge and skills to work to solve an engaging biomedical mystery.
There is a $10 application fee, which provides participants with lunch, a T-shirt and supplies needed for the day. The fee will be refunded if a student is not selected to attend. There are only 100 spaces available.
Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 4. For more information or to apply, contact 541-962-3422, bhargrove@neoachec.org or visit www.neoahec.org.
