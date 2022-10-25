BOARDMAN — Young girls, ages 11-15, have an opportunity to get techie during a free event hosted by Amazon Web Services.
The half-day seminar is designed to inspire and motivate middle school girls to develop and pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. AWS Girls’ Tech Day is Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman.
The opening session features a panel of STEAM professionals followed by interactive workshops for further exploration. The tech event aims to empower young women to pursue careers in technology.
During the past three years, the workshop has provided encouragement and inspiration to more than 7,000 students in 12 countries across the globe. For more information or to register, visit www.awsgirlstechday.com. For questions, call 541-481-7243.
