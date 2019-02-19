A modern-day version of the Bible’s gospels, “Godspell” includes a roving troupe of actors who re-enact the parables through song, dance, mime and comedy.
In 1971, the production initially opened off-Broadway for a five-year run — a week later, it opened on Broadway. During a 2011 revival, “Godspell” found its way back to Broadway. The popular musical will be staged by College Community Theatre, beginning with a pay-what-you-can preview night. The event is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Music director Margaret Mayer said it features a cast and crew of more than 40 people and a children’s chorus.
Regular performances are Feb. 22-23, Feb. 28 and March 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. and matinée shows on Sundays, Feb. 24 and March 3 at 2 p.m. Due to scheduling conflicts, there isn’t a performance on Saturday, March 2.
Mayer said the show has been completely revamped by Terry Hale, BMCC’s newest theatre faculty member. In addition to teaching two classes, he also serves as coordinator/artistic director for the theatre department.
Also, Hale is the executive artistic director of the Elgin Opera House. He has directed and produced theatrical productions for 25 years, including 45 major productions over the last 11 years for the Elgin Opera House.
No stranger to the stage, Hale also has acted in several musical theatre productions. Some of his favorite roles include Col. Pickering (“My Fair Lady”), Buffalo Bill (“Annie Get Your Gun”), The Lion (“Wizard of Oz”), Rev. Moore (“Footloose”), Rooster (“Annie”), and a brother in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He will play the part of “Bill” in the opera house’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia.”
Theatrical talent runs in the family — Hale’s daughter, Abigail Hale, is in charge of choreography for “Godspell.” The 16-year-old is a high school sophomore who is studying online. She hopes to continue her passion for theater after high school.
In February 2018, she won the Freddie G. award for best choreography for her work as the Opera House Youth Actors’ junior choreographer at the Junior Theatre Festival in Sacramento, California. Hale said participating in the festival enhanced her opportunities as a choreographer.
“Now I can say I’m an award-winning choreographer at such a young age,” she said.
Tickets for “Godspell” are $20 for adults and $15 for children (over age 3) and students of all ages. The Pioneer Hall box office is open Monday through Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. and prior to performances. In addition, people can call 541-278-5953 or buy online at www.cctpendleton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.