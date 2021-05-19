PENDLETON — A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family of Oscar Castaneda with funeral costs and expenses.
The 29-year-old Pendleton man’s body was found on May 14 in the Columbia River near the Lampson hydroplane pits at Columbia Park in Kennewick, Washington.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/zjhm/oscar-castaneda-funeral-and-expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.