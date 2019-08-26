UMATILLA — A sizzling time is in store for those who tee off in the upcoming Hermiston Firefighters Fundraiser.
In its second year, the four-person golf scramble tournament is Saturday, Sept. 7. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette Ave., Umatilla.
The cost is $100 per person and includes lunch, a golf cart and 18 holes of golf. It also features door prizes, raffles and cash prizes. Mulligans, putter strings and “cut the corner” advantages also are available for purchase.
Presented by Hermiston Professional Firefighters L-2752, the event raises money for its community impact fund, which is used for community projects. To register your team, call 541-561-8013. To reserve a golf cart, call 541-922-3006.
