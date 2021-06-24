HERMISTON — A four-person scramble golf tournament will benefit people in need in the community.
In its fourth year, the Agape House Golf Tournament is Saturday, July 31, at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $60 per person. A meal will be provided afterwards. The registration deadline is Saturday, July 24. There is an additional fee charged by the golf course for carts — call 541-922-3006 to reserve one.
In addition to playing in the tournament, there are other ways to help. General event sponsorships, hole sponsors and prize/raffle sponsors are welcome. Any help is appreciated.
Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston, provides programs and services on behalf of the elderly, children, the working poor, single-parent families, the homeless and the newly unemployed. See its website at www.agapehousehermiston.org.
For more information about registering for the tournament or serving as a sponsor, contact Mark Gomolski at 541-567-8774, agapehouse@eotnet.net or Cameron Bendixsen at 541-429-3283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.