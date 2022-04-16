HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School Golf Association will host a two-person scramble on April 23 at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.

The fee to play is $60 for adults and $40 for students. Entries can be made at Big River Golf Course.

Carts are not included. If players would like a cart, they need to reserve one by April 16 by calling BRGC at 541-922-3006.

There will be a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 7:30-8:45 a.m., and a barbecue lunch will follow the tournament.

There also will be raffle prizes and a silent auction. Local businesses have stepped up as hole sponsors, and there’s still room to add your name.

For questions, or to register, contact Pat Kerrigan at 541-571-0166, or Josh Browning at 541-701-9363.

The tournament helps support the Hermiston High School boys and girls golf programs.

