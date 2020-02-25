UMATILLA — The tenth annual Kings & Queens couples golf tournament will again offer four $1,000 scholarships to graduating students who are members of their school's golf team.
“Over the past six years, grants have been made to 18 students in Umatilla and Morrow counties,” said Don Obrist, chairman.
In the past, there have been two boys and two girls selected as scholarship winners. Scholarships are based on the idea that supporting players from high school golf teams is also supporting a sport with many important life lessons. “Golf is a game of honor,” said Don Obrist, chairman of the event. “Young golfers learn that golf is a game of respect, integrity and sportsmanship.”
“It’s also a game of honesty where players not only keep track of their own scores, but they are responsible for calling their own penalties,” Obrist added. “We believe the values learned playing golf are carried on to other life pursuits.”
Kings & Queens scholarship applications are available by email at dobrist@eotnet.net and will be available at schools soon. Deadline for applications is May 30, 2020.
The Kings & Queens Tournament will be held July 18-19 at Big River Golf Club in Umatilla. For more information, call chairman Don Obrist at 541-571-0572, or email dobrist@eotnet.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.