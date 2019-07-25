UMATILLA — A two-person flighted scramble golf tournament will benefit Campus Life.
In its fourth year, the Campus Life Golf Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 24 at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $50 per person. Book money will be awarded for gross and net team scores.
The event raises thousands of dollars to help support Hermiston’s Campus Life program. The faith-based organization supports local youths.
For more information or to register, contact info@campuslifegolf.com or visit www.campuslifegolf.com. In addition, hole sponsorships are available. To reserve a cart, contact Megan Olsen at 541-922-3006 or megan@golfbigriver.com.
