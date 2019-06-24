MISSION — Area golfers are invited to hit the links during the Charity Golf Tournament & Auction.
In its 11th year, the event serves as a fundraiser for the United Way of the Blue Mountains (formerly the United Way of Umatilla & Morrow Counties). The tournament and auction is Friday, July 26. Golfers will tee off with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course, Mission. The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, a golf cart, tee prize bags and lunch. Limited to 30 teams, people are encouraged to register their team or sign up to join a foursome.
Cash prizes will be awarded for golf contests and pro shop gift certificates will be distributed as team prizes. In addition, an auction and raffle will be held in Wildhorse’s Cayuse Room during lunch. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
For more information, to donate auction or raffle items, or to inquire about sponsorship, contact Beth Harrington at beth@uwbluemt.org or 541-276-2661.
