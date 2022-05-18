HERMISTON — Area students pursuing education in the field of medicine were recently awarded  $2,000 scholarships from the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary.

Hermiston students: Lainey Anderson, nursing (RN/BSN) at Tarleton State University School of Nursing; and Binity Shrestha, nursing at Blue Mountain Community College.

Irrigon students: Adriana Rangel, nursing, (OB nurse) at BMCC, Walla Walla Community College; and Emma Mueller, nursing (BSN) BMCC, Eastern Oregon University and Norte Dame of Maryland University.

For more information about the hospital auxiliary, contact Lena Ray at 541-564-2514 or lena1104ken@centurylink.net.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.