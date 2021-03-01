HERMISTON — The Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary is now accepting applications for $2,000 college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applicants must have completed of at least one successful year of study in the medical field at a college or university, and have a home residence within the areas served by Good Shepherd Health Care System, including Boardman, Irrigon, Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield and Echo. College transcripts must accompany the completed application.
Scholarships will be awarded contingent upon acceptance into a medical program.
Applications are available at the front desk in the lobby of the Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., or by contacting the director of Volunteer Services at 541-667-3690 or cschaan@gshealth.org.
Completed applications can be turned in to the director of Volunteer Services office located in the Good Shepherd Medical Plaza room M-09, or mailed to the Auxiliary Scholarship committee at Good Shepherd Medical Center , ATTN: Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Completed applications must be received by Friday, April 30, 2021.
