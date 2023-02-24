Doris Pitzer receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Jessica Marcum during a vaccination clinic on Feb. 12, 2021, at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. The GSMC Auxiliary is offering scholarships to students pursuing a career in the medical field. The application deadline is April 28, 2023.
HERMISTON — Students pursuing higher education in the medical field are invited to apply for $2,000 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
To be eligible for the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary scholarships, applicants must have successfully completed at least one year of study in the field of medicine at a college or university. Also, the student’s home residence must be within the areas served by Good Shepherd Health Care System. Those communities include Hermiston, Boardman, Echo, Irrigon, Stanfield and Umatilla.
The deadline to apply is April 28. Application forms are available via bit.ly/3INknNE, the hospital gift shop, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston, or by mailing a request to GSMC ATTN: Auxiliary, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston OR 97838.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.