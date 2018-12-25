HERMISTON — The education department at Good Shepherd Health Care System is seeking new or clean and gently used winter coats.
During the annual “Point in Time Count,” people involved with the effort will do more than tally how many people they come in contact with. The annual counts are conducted to help policymakers and program administrators track progress toward the goal of ending homelessness.
As winter sets in, the temperatures are becoming more frigid. In order to distribute coats to those in need, they need to be dropped off by Monday, Jan. 28 in the education department at Good Shepherd, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hersmiton.
For more information, call 541-667-3509.
