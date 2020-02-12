HERMISTON — Several health screenings, activities and presentations will focus on heart health during an upcoming event at Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Don’t Go Breakin’ Your Heart will provide information as part of Heart Health Awareness Month. The free event is Monday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Conference Room 1-2 at the hospital, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
Special presentations include Exercise & Nutrition (11 a.m.); Active Stress Management (noon); and Living Well Course (1 p.m.). Also, participants can be screened for diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI (Body Mass Index).
For more information, contact 541-667-3509 or healthinfo@gshealth.org.
