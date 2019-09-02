HERMISTON — Training, information and distribution of Naloxone will be provided free of charge during a workshop presented by Max’s Mission.
Executive director Julia Pinsky founded the organization in 2016 in response to the opioid overdose death of her son, Max, in 2013. Max’s Mission is recognized as a community leader in free naloxone distribution, training and information in Southern Oregon.
The Community Naloxone Training is Wednesday, Sept. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. It will be held in Conference Center 1-2 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Lunch is provided.
For more information or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For questions, call 541-667-3509. For more about Max’s Mission, visit www.maxsmission.org
