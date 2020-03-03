HERMISTON — In response to the opioid crisis, which can result in misuse, abuse, overdose and death, a community naloxone training has been scheduled in Hermiston. The use of naloxone can reverse the effect of narcotics in an overdose situation.
The free event is Wednesday, March 11 from 1-2 p.m. in Conference Room 1-2 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St. The session will include information presented by local professionals about the importance of naloxone, how to use it, and free doses of the medication. Also, refreshments will be served.
While the workshop is free, those who plan to attend are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com or by contacting 541-667-3509 or healthinfo@gshealth.org.
