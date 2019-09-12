UMATILLA — A musical couple who have ministered across the United States and Canada will present a concert in Umatilla.
Ron and Kathy Green perform gospel music as Reflections of Love. They are dedicated to reflecting the love of Jesus to a desperate and hurting world.
The concert is Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church of Umatilla, 710 L St. A freewill offering will be taken to help support the Green’s ministry.
The couple met in Coos Bay and were united in marriage in 1972. After pastoring a church for several years in Bandon, the couple launched their evangelistic music ministry. They perform at churches, camp meetings and revivals. In addition, they have recorded several albums.
For more information, contact Rev. Ron Honey at umatillaag@outlook.com or 541-922-3462. For more about the musicians, visit www.ronandkathy.org.
