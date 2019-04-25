MILTON-FREEWATER — A gospel-based evangelical music group from Spokane will present a program at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater.
HisSong shares about biblical principles through word and song. Their mission is to encourage people in their faith and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The worship service program is Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at the church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. People are invited to come early for breakfast from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Afterward, adults, youths and children can attend Sunday school classes.
For information, call 541-938-3854.
