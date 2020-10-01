HERMISTON — Liberty Quartet, a Southern gospel group from Idaho, is celebrating its 25 years of ministry.
While the novel coronavirus pandemic has altered some of the quartet's touring plans, they are looking forward to sharing God’s love through song during a concert at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene. The free performance is Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. A love offering will be taken.
In accordance with state COVID-19 mandates, masks and social distancing (including designated seating with 6 feet between those not living in the same household) is required. Also, a hand sanitizing station is available at the entrance.
Gabrielle Fritz, the church’s office manager, said with Umatilla County currently in Phase 2, it easily allows for the event. If circumstances change, find updates at www.HermistonNazarene.org or search Facebook.
For questions, contact 541-567-3677 or hermistonnaz@gmail.com. For more about Liberty Quartet, visit www.libertyquartet.com.
