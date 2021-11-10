UMATILLA COUNTY — The Liberty Quartet is swinging through the area on a concert tour, including stops in Milton-Freewater and Hermiston.

Celebrating more than 25 years in the ministry, the Southern gospel group hails from Idaho. The free performances are Sunday, Nov. 14:

• 9 a.m., Milton-Freewater Community Center, 109 N.E. Fifth Ave.

• 6 p.m., Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave.

In addition to love offerings taken at each performance, merchandise will be available for purchase. For more about Liberty Quartet, visit www.libertyquartet.com.

