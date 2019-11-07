HERMISTON — A hearty breakfast is available this weekend at the Columbia Grange Hall.
The meal will be served Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at 32339 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. The menu includes pancakes, French toast, waffles, hash browns, sausage, ham, eggs and drinks. The requested donation is $6, with proceeds to benefit the 16th annual Echo Toy Run — the Dec. 7 event is being held in memory of longtime organizer Al Sells. An upcoming story in the East Oregonian will provide additional information.
For more information about the breakfast, call Clare at 541-278-0615.
